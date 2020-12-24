North American Sake Brewery creates makeshift winter village with private tents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One sake brewery in Charlottesville is finding a creative solution to dining outside.
North American Sake Brewery put up small tents surrounding its outdoor fire-pit for a “winter village” feel. The brewery’s owner, Andrew Centofante, says the private cabanas are good for social distancing and keeping warm at the same time.
“It’s been awesome so far. People have been really, really excited to see it because it’s a pretty unique kind of setup,” Centofante said. “To have that kind of private little area to go with your family or with friends has been a really great thing.”
The tents are first come first serve, no reservation is needed.
