Mailbox Express says early preparation help make last-minute Christmas shipping possible

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are always last minute shoppers on Christmas Eve, but that also means there’s last-minute packing and shipping to do.
Employees at the Mailbox Express at Fifth Street Station say they prepared for a busy holiday season this year, which include delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The shipping store says most deliveries have and will make it to their destination on time, thanks to people planning ahead.
“I’ve learned that they listen to me in November to ship early in December, and it’s been remarkable what we’re seeing,” owner Terry Brown said.
Brown said he’s asking people to be patient with delivery services this this Christmas.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.