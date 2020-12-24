A day of transition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like another mild day before we turn colder. A strong cold front is heading east. Showers will give way to heavier periods of rain and gusty wind. The entire NBC29 viewing area will be under a Flash Flood Watch this afternoon into late Tonight. 1″-2.5+” of rain are possible. Once the front moves east, colder air will build in. Parts of the area may see a few flurries or snow showers before conditions dry out. Christmas Day will be frigid, with more seasonal conditions by Sunday. Have a Merry Christmas !