A day of transition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like another mild day before we turn colder. A strong cold front is heading east. Showers will give way to heavier periods of rain and gusty wind. The entire NBC29 viewing area will be under a Flash Flood Watch this afternoon into late Tonight. 1″-2.5+” of rain are possible. Once the front moves east, colder air will build in. Parts of the area may see a few flurries or snow showers before conditions dry out. Christmas Day will be frigid, with more seasonal conditions by Sunday. Have a Merry Christmas !
Today: Periods of heavy rain & gusty wind, High: around 60
Tonight: Rain showers & a few snow showers, Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s
