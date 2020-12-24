CPD: Arrest made in Madison Avenue rape case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department has arrested and charged a Portsmouth man in connection with a reported rape in the Madison Avenue area.
CPD announced Thursday, December 24, that 41-year-old Lenny Riccardo Dortch was charged yesterday with rape, abduction with the intent to defile, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
A woman was reportedly raped at gunpoint in the 700 block of Madison Ave. Thursday, December 17. Detectives had collected some surveillance video during their investigation.
According to police, Dortch was arrested in the 600 block of 13th Street NW on a warrant out of Portsmouth related to a probation violation. He is being held without bond at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail pending a first appearance in the Charlottesville General District Court at date to be determined.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.