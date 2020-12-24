Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad rescues man who drove into high water

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Following a day of heavy rainfall, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad (CARS) had to rescue a man from high water off Watts Farm Rd. in Albemarle County.
CARS officials told NBC29 on the scene that a man drove his van past a ‘road closed’ sign, and then ran into high water. Members of the volunteer rescue squad responded and said they found the man hanging on a tree branch. They took a boat out and safely brought the man back.
He did not suffer any injuries and spent time in the rescue truck warming up before crews started to head out at approximately 7:30 p.m.
