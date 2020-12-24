Bodo’s Bagels temporarily closes on UVA Corner due to COVID-19 concern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bodo’s Bagels says it is temporarily closing its location on University Avenue after an employee tested for the coronavirus.
The business announced on Facebook Thursday, December 24, that the employee last worked a week ago. However, Bodo’s Bagels will be shuttered out an excess of caution. Employees at the UVA Corner location that worked with that person will be tested and quarantined, as well.
“For now, we’ll miss you on the Corner, but this is a necessary caution (and we are relieved to report that our employee is doing well),” the business said in its Facebook post. “Be careful and stay safe, everyone!”
Bodo’s Bagels’ other locations on Preston Avenue and Emmet Street are not affected.
Bodo’s Bagels’ post to Facebook 12-24-2020:
