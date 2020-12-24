Arctic Blast Arrives For Christmas Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Many FLOOD WARNINGS active across Central Virginia tonight. Heavy rain has fallen and more rain continues along with runoff. Never attempt to cross flooded roadways!
FLOOD WARNING for the Rivanna River @ Palmyra until late Friday. River forecast to rise above flood stage of 17 ft tonight and crest at 21.1 ft early Friday AM
WIND ADVISORY until 4 AM Friday for the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Still some more rain, gusty winds ahead tonight, in advance of an Arctic front. As the front moves across the region late Christmas Eve night into early predawn Christmas morning, some areas may see rain change over to snow before ending. The better chance is along and West of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Here, perhaps a coating to one inch. Much farther west across the Allegheny mountains and into West Virginia more significant accumulating snow will fall.
Christmas Day high temperatures will occur early at Midnight, the Arctic blast will make for a big drop in the temperatures with numbers in the 20s and 30s. Sun and clouds, few flurries or snow showers, brisk and very cold Christmas Day. The wind chills will make it feel more like its in the 10s and 20s during the day. Low temperatures by Saturday morning, widespread in the frigid 10s. Sunshine and cold Saturday with highs in the 30s. Temperatures recover back in the 40s by Sunday.
Christmas Eve night - Rain, some heavy. Isolated storm. Showers may mix with and change to a period of snow before ending, windy and colder. Lows 20s and 30s.
Christmas Day - Friday: Early flurries or snow shower. Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. Temps in the 20s to low 30s, wind chills 10s and 20s. Lows 10s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, not as cold. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs low 40s. Lows low 30s.
Thursday - New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy, rain. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
