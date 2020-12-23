VDOT seeking public input on Zion Crossroads corridor improvement study

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation(VDOT), Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission(TJPDC), as well as Fluvanna and Louisa counties are working together on an improvement study for the Zion Crossroads Corridor. Now, they are asking the public to help.
The study is evaluating vehicle, transit, bicycle, and pedestrian accommodations along Route 15(James Madison Highway) and Route 250 (Richmond Road) in the area of the Zion Crossroads intersection of Interstate 64.
Folks can take an online survey on what they would like to see in improvements on and what might not be working currently.
“We can look at the data and look at where we see your points of inefficiency or safety concerns or things like that, but we really need the people who are using that system every day to tell us what they want the system to be able to do,” TJPDC Planning and Transportation Director Sandy Shackelford said.
There is also an online survey workshop to learn more about the study.
VDOT asks you complete the survey by January 8. The study is scheduled for completion in mid-2021.
