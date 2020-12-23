University of Virginia Health System discusses new COVID-19 strain and more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The University of Virginia Health System now has the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. An infectious disease expert made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, confirming the current vaccine works for the new strain in the United Kingdom.
Nearly 1,600 healthcare professionals with UVA Health have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Costi Sifri says the current plan is to have the entire healthcare system vaccinated by the end of March.
“The genome was published on January 10, to have 11 months later an authorized, actually two authorized vaccines that are highly efficacious and safe. It’s clearly a landmark of science,” Dr. Sifri said.
While vaccinating healthcare professionals is underway, it is not yet known if you can transmit the virus after getting vaccinated, meaning the new normal continues for now.
“Certainly what we are certainly promoting is that even though our team members are vaccinated we still need to maintain the practices to prevent transmission of the virus, wearing a mask, maintaining social distance,” Sifri said.
The hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and most of those have come from the Charlottesville area.
“We’re working with partners throughout the commonwealth. There are certain patient populations where care can’t be provided other places that we are assisting those patients,” UVA Health CEO Wendy Horton said.
Dr. Sifri says of the nearly 1,600 that have received the first dosage, only three have reported side effects.
“Two people with nausea and one person that felt light headed and that’s been it so far,” he said.
Sifri says the vaccine is effective against the new strain of the virus coming out of the United Kingdom because current vaccines create antibodies for the same spike protein.
“It’s one amino acid of hundreds and hundreds, so there is the potential that it could change the binding of one antibody but the anticipation would be that it would not be substantially enough to change the binding of many antibodies,” he said.
To all the parents concerned about their kids getting the vaccine in advance of returning to school, The Pfizer vaccine now includes studies with 12 to 15 year olds with plans to include younger children in January.
