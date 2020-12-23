Sunny & nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep conditions calm Today. Sunshine and above normal temperatures can be expected. Clouds will increase Tonight, and conditions will not be as cold. Meanwhile, a warm front,cold front combination is heading east. Showers will develop Thursday, becoming more steady later in the day. 1″-2.5″ of rain is possible. Wind will be gusty especially later at night. Christmas will feature sunshine and much colder temperatures. More seasonal conditions will move in this weekend. Have a great & safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: around 40
Thursday: Periods of steady rain & gusty wind, High: around 60...Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday; Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: upper 40s...LOw: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
