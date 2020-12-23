Rainy, Windy and Mild Christmas Eve. Arctic Blast by Christmas Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rainy,mild and windy, Christmas Eve, in advance of an Arctic Blast in time for Christmas Day. Action packed weather set to unfold for Christmas Eve into early Christmas Day, as a strong storm system sweeps eastward and brings heavy rain , isolated storms, windy conditions, dramatic temperature drop and for some snow.
A Flash Flood Watch for Christmas Eve afternoon into late night. Rainfall of 1″ - 2.5″ expected across the region. Remain alert for flooding of small creeks, streams and low-lying areas. The heaviest rain by afternoon and evening. In addition, for our portion of Central Virginia a Marginal - low risk for possible isolated severe storms Thursday afternoon and early evening. The main risk is damaging wind gusts. Even without storms, still windy. Gusts of 20-40 mph are expected.
As the Arctic front moves across the region late Christmas Eve night into early predawn Christmas morning, some areas may see rain change over to snow before ending. The better chance is along and West of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Here, perhaps a coating to one inch. Much farther west across the Allegheny mountains and into West Virginia more significant accumulating snow will fall.
Christmas Day high temperatures will occur early at Midnight, the Arctic blast will make for a big drop in the temperatures with numbers in the 20s and 30s. Sun and clouds, few flurries or snow shower, brisk and very cold Christmas Day. The wind chills will make it feel more like its in the 10s and 20s during the day. Low temperatures by Saturday morning, widespread in the frigid 10s. Sunshine and cold Saturday with highs in the 30s. Temperatures recover back in the 40s by Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some showers predawn. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Thursday - Christmas Eve: Rain - heavy at times, mild and windy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.
Christmas Eve night - Rain may mix with and change to a period of snow before ending, windy and colder. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Christmas Day - Friday: Early flurries or snow shower. Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. Temps in the 20s to low 30s, wind chills 10s and 20s. Lows 10s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, not as cold. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, late rain and or snow showers possible. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and colder. Highs upper 30s.
