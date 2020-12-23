Rainy, Windy and Mild Christmas Eve. Arctic Blast by Christmas Day

Christmas Day high temperatures will occur early at Midnight, the Arctic blast will make for a big drop in the temperatures with numbers in the 20s and 30s. Sun and clouds, few flurries or snow shower, brisk and very cold Christmas Day. The wind chills will make it feel more like its in the 10s and 20s during the day. Low temperatures by Saturday morning, widespread in the frigid 10s. Sunshine and cold Saturday with highs in the 30s. Temperatures recover back in the 40s by Sunday.