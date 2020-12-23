Quiet before the storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure that has delivered a couple of nice days is moving east. Clouds will begin to thicken Tonight. Temperatures will not be as cold. If you are heading out Thursday, be sure to grab your umbrella. Periods of heavy rain & gusty wind will move in Thursday. 1″-2.5″ of rain is possible. Watch out for possible flooding. The heaviest rain will occur Thursday afternoon & evening. As colder air filters in, there may be a change over to light snow showers Christmas morning. Temperatures will be held in the 20s & 30s. Conditions will begin to warm back into the 40s this Weekend. Have a great & safe Day !