The Paramount Theater screens holiday classic “A Christmas Story”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens flocked to the Paramount Theater on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Wednesday afternoon and evening for screenings of “A Christmas Story.”
The holiday comedy classic, which follows young Ralphie Parker and his quest to get a Red Ryder air rifle for Christmas, was screened for families at the historic theater.
A miniature winter wonderland village also lit up the lobby.
Only 100 people were allowed in the 1,000-seat theater to maintain social distancing.
Audience members say they are thrilled to be able to experience this classic on the big screen.
“Even though we all have big screens now, it’s still not the same as seeing a movie in a theater, which a lot of us haven’t been able to do for the past nine months,” Kerry Klapperich, who came to see the movie Wednesday night, said. “So being able to see this holiday classic on the big screen with the laughs and the jokes and an audience just makes it a little more exciting.”
The Paramount has a few more events planned in the coming weeks, including a screening of “Elf” on December 27. Their “Be A Light” fundraising campaign is also ongoing. You can find out more information at their web site.
