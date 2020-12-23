Infectious disease expert offers advice on how to travel safely for the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Medical professionals are recommending that you not travel for the holidays, but if you must, they say there are several ways to stay safe.
Dr. William Petri, an infectious disease expert with University of Virginia Health, says you should check out the infection rates of any area you plan to travel to.
He also says if you’re driving to try and make the trip all in the same day so you don’t have to stay overnight in a hotel.
If flying, he says to keep hand sanitizer on you.
“Keep 6-feet physical distance from other people, which is going to be hard to do in the terminal. You know the terminal is probably almost as risky as the airplane itself. I would wear goggles as well as a mask,” Dr. Petri said.
He also says he still recommends staying home and video conferencing with family instead of hitting the road.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.