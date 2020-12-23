Churches in Charlottesville prepare for COVID-safe Christmas services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Churches across central Virginia are preparing for the busiest two days of the year. Thanks to COVID-19, services will be a bit non-traditional.
Many churches are giving folks the option to come in person or tune in on the livestream -- and are even getting creative with services outdoors.
“There’s a joy in everyone’s hearts knowing that we are going to celebrate christmas, in some way, and in a very very safe way,” Father Mario Calabrese of St. Thomas Aquinas said.
At larger churches like St. Thomas, registration is required ahead of time.
“You have to register beforehand, you will be required to wear masks and sanitize their hands beforehand, and we’re only at 15% occupancy,” said Calabrese.
He says they will also livestream the masses, so folks can watch and worship from home.
Still, he and others are thrilled to continue many traditions, even amid the pandemic.
“We are putting up the Christmas decorations getting a jumpstart for tomorrow night. So we’ve had the crews going here all morning long getting trees up getting lights up. make sure the poinsettias are looking fresh and we’re very excited,” said Calabrese.
“The Christmas carols every year is something that everybody looks forward to even as ministers,” said Meadows Presbyterian Church Associate Pastor Mike Weiglein.
Meadows Presbyterian is planning for an outdoor Christmas service, as long as the weather permits.
“We’ve been we’ve been fortunate to have a yard for our church where we’ve been doing our worship services, and so the plan has been to, for people that can come in person, to have an outside worship service on Christmas eve at five o’clock candlelight communion, where we would gather on the yard and worship that way,” said Weiglein.
Weiglein says they also pre-recorded a Christmas service that will go online for those who can’t make it.
Both churches say they’ve heard from many who are looking forward to celebrating the holiday, no matter how different it looks.
“People are very very thrilled. You know, yes, we’re dealing with a pandemic. It’s been a great source of stress for for everybody. No matter what we’re going through in this country in the city around the world, Christ is still here with us in Christmas season and always,” said Calabrese.
