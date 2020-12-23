Charlottesville bakery prepares last minute holiday orders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bakeries in the Charlottesville area have been busy getting last minute orders ready for the holidays.
Bowerbird Bakeshop on 10th Street was fulfilling last minute orders Wednesday, December 23. The shop says it has seen a steady stream of customers coming in to pickup orders and select à la carte items for its last day of operation for the year.
Owner Earl Vallery says they has seen a lot of “thank you” orders, where people will pick up an order to drop off as a gift for others.
“We did a lot of like seasonal croissants, and we did a lot of pre-orders,” Vallery said. “I think a lot of people are at home this year, so we did a lot of frozen cinnamon rolls, croissants, and cookie dough that you can bake yourself at home.”
Bowerbird Bakeshop will be closed December 24 through January 3, but says it looks forward to seeing folks in the new year.
