Arboristry gives back, spruces up trees for Salvation Army

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The trees at the Salvation Army in Charlottesville got quite the makeover Wednesday thanks to a small business looking to spread some holiday kindness.
Arborists worked all morning to spruce things up outside the Salvation Army.
The shelter reached out looking for an estimate to get work done, and Arboristry decided to do it all, free of cost. Workers cleared out things like dead wood and hazardous debris.
“Every year around Christmas we like giving back to the community and the Salvation Army does a lot for the community, especially with homelessness on the rise,” Arborist Sean Schanbacher said. “We’re fortunate enough where we never got shut down, so we do like giving back to the community.”
Arboristry says it is one of the lucky family businesses that has stayed afloat through it all and wanted to show support to others.
