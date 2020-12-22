VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Augusta County that killed a Maryland man.
VSP says it responded to a crash on Interstate 81, near Raphine Road, around 1:15 p.m. Monday, December 21.
Authorities say a 2019 Honda Accord had been going south in the left lane of northbound I-81 when it struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer head-on.
The driver of the Honda, 39-year-old Matthew J. Burnett of Hancock, Md., died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the tractor trailer, 44-year-old Robert P. Wilson of Louisville, Ky., was transported for treatment of minor injuries.
