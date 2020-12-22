CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weak cold front has moved east. Sunshine & breezy conditions will be with us for the rest of the day. Clear sky and not as breezy Tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s. Meanwhile, a developing storm near the Rockies is heading east. Heavy periods of rain and gusty wind will accompany the front when it moves through Christmas Eve day. Behind the system temperatures will tumble. Expect a frigid Christmas day with temperatures falling into the 30s. A more seasonal forecast is expected for the Weekend. Have a great & safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: around 30
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Periods of heavy rain & gusty wind, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
