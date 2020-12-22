Sunny & breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weak cold front has moved east. Sunshine & breezy conditions will be with us for the rest of the day. Clear sky and not as breezy Tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s. Meanwhile, a developing storm near the Rockies is heading east. Heavy periods of rain and gusty wind will accompany the front when it moves through Christmas Eve day. Behind the system temperatures will tumble. Expect a frigid Christmas day with temperatures falling into the 30s. A more seasonal forecast is expected for the Weekend. Have a great & safe day !