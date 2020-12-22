Shelter for Help in Emergency looking for more volunteers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Shelter for Help in Emergency (SHE) is reaching out to the community for more volunteers as it continues to try to help people in domestic violence situations.
“A lot of the things that tend to escalate an abusive situation like isolation, unemployment, financial stress, substance abuse, all of these things are things we’re seeing go up in the pandemic,” SHE Community Engagement Coordinator Liesel Robinson said.
The nonprofit agency says it has been experiencing an uptick in calls to its 24 hour crisis hotline since March. More volunteers are needed to answer the phones, offer information, and provide emotional support.
“I’m looking to train as many people as are willing to show up. It’ll be primarily virtual training with a few in-person days that are COVID-19 restriction friendly, so socially distancing, wearing masks, and everything like that,” Robinson said.
The training is set to begin January 12.
“If you’re calm in a crisis, I think it’s a great role for you. Sometimes you’ll be getting calls that are really tough and if you can stay calm, listen, provide information and keep that presence of mind this is a great opportunity for you,” Robinson said.
If you’re interested in volunteering for the Shelter for Help in Emergency, you can email Liesel Robinson at lrobinson@shelterforhelpinemergency.org or call (434) 963-4676.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.