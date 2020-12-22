Santa visits UVA Childrens Hospital NICU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Santa and Mrs. Claus traveled all the way from the North Pole to bring some holiday spirit to UVA’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Tuesday.
Even a small gesture makes a big impact on families spending the holiday in the NICU with their babies. For Tabethia and Wesley Chiles who have 3-week-old preemie twins at UVA, a visit from Santa brought a sense of holiday magic and normalcy.
“Today has been awesome, everyone’s so excited,” new father Welsey Chiles said. “It’s the feeling of family. We pray each day and just thank God for how much each nurse just cares for our kids like they’re theirs and that’s just really blessed us.”
The Chiles family doubled in size when their twins Lexi and Lincoln made their way into the world a couple of weeks early. New mother, Tabethia, had been in the hospital for a month leading up to that.
“The experience, every nurse that we’ve come in contact with, every doctor, has been an incredible blessing throughout the entire journey that we’ve been through,” Tabethia said. “We cannot thank everyone enough here at the NICU and UVA.”
After a long, hard couple of weeks, the Chiles got showered in holiday cheer.
“I mean, my gosh, you get Santa and Mrs. Claus, there’s a lot of joy,” Wesley said. “Everyone’s dressed up, all the kids are dressed up in their own outfits, it’s just really adorable.”
“It’s always a fun time for everyone, it’s just a little different this year,” Santa Claus said. “We’re being extremely cautious.”
As Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed, Santa got vaccinated before his visit.
“Santa is wearing a special Santa mask and Santa even got his shot yesterday his vaccine,” Mrs. Claus said. “He’s wearing his band-aid.”
Whether COVID-19 is in the picture or not, Santa always looks forward to spreading holiday magic in the NICU.
“It’s a way of trying to normalize an abnormal and very stressful situation,” Santa said. “Having me come to the NICU and have a picture of their child who may not actually leave the NICU or have that opportunity has always been extremely meaningful to me.”
Santa says the majority of babies do make it out of the NICU and celebrate future holidays with family.
“But over the years I’ve had experiences such that the families really treasured the photo memory of their child at this time of the year,” he said.
While the Chiles family is thankful to Santa for the visit, they are most grateful for the nurses in the NICU this Christmas.
“The whole team has done an exceptional job of making us feel comfortable and welcome and helping us understand the process and alleviating any fear or anxiety,” Wesley said. “If there is a parent that finds themselves where they need to be here just now from our experience that you’re gonna have a really awesome one and you’ll be in awesome hands.”
