President of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital leaving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The president of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is stepping down after 6 years.
Jonathan Davis is moving on to a nonprofit health system in North Carolina. His last day will be March 1, 2021.
A formal search for his successor is underway.
During his time at the hospital, Davis worked to improve the regional stroke and neurosurgery departments and helped develop the Caregiver Center to support families.
He served on the boards of the United Way, Boys and Girls Club, and the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.
