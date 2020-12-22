PACEM keeping guests safe by implementing COVID-19 changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM) opens its doors at University Baptist Church every night to shelter those in need. However, as the temperatures drop and the need increases, so do COVID-19 infection rates in the area.
“Really abrupt change is not easy, so in the early stages, it was really a lot of repeat messaging about mask wearing and staying 6-feet apart,” said Jayson Whitehead, executive director of PACEM.
Whitehead said the shelter in Charlottesville is implementing difficult but necessary changes to still cater to their guests.
“So normally, we just had in the past, this time last year, we just had a folding chair between each mat. So now we’ve had to space folks’ sleeping stations out much more.”
Temperature checks and deep cleans are essential. Masks are a requirement at all times in the shelter except for when sleeping or eating.
Guests who are considered to be most vulnerable to the virus, based on factors like age and preexisting health conditions, are able to stay in a hotel.
“Having all of our tier one medically vulnerable folks at a hotel has meant that our congregate care shelter is just for folks who are not classified as medically vulnerable, so it’s smaller numbers, but those smaller numbers were necessary to make it safe,” Whitehead said.
They even have an optional quarantine site for those who may have the virus, as well as contact-tracing protocol in place, should someone staying in the shelter test positive.
Despite the preparation and planning, the shelter still has challenges to overcome, like having fewer volunteers.
“On any given full season of PACEM, you’re talking about thousands of volunteers and it’s been a big change for our homeless guests as well who are used to interacting with volunteers at night,” Whitehead said.
Fortunately, there have been no known cases of COVID-19 transmission in the shelter so far.
“Amazingly, we have experienced no positive COVID tests among our homeless population, and that’s been the case over month after month and includes the almost 70 folks who are also at a hotel right now,” Whitehead said.
Whitehead said the shelter’s congregate care, and the COVID-19 regulations that come with it, will likely continue through March.
