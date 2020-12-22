Louisa County Sheriff’s Office launches new mobile app

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County’s Sheriff’s Office is rolling out a new way to get connected to law enforcement from your smartphone.
The sheriff’s office launched a mobile app to to help users find resources and navigate public safety information.
The app will notify people about things like road closures or crash reports in real time. Users can also use the app to submit tips or questions.
“A lot of people have interest in law enforcement, a lot of people have interest in what the police departments are doing around them. This is a good means to try to keep in contact with us,” said Sergeant Chuck Love of the Louisa County’s Sheriff’s Office.
The app is free and can be downloaded from Apple or Google Play.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.