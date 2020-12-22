‘Hoos & Hokies earn All-ACC football accolades

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ACC released its All-Conference teams for football on Tuesday, and the ‘Hoos and Hokies both had a number of selections.
UVA had five players named All-ACC.
Senior linebacker Charles Snowden earned Second Team honors, while sophomore linebacker Nick Jackson is on the Third Team.
Snowden led Virginia with six sacks this season, as well as 10 tackles for a loss.
Jackson had 105 tackles, which was the 5th highest total in the nation.
Chris Glaser, Billy Kemp, and Zane Zandier are honorable mentions All-ACC.
Virginia Tech had nine players earn All-Conference accolades.
Former FUMA star Christian Darrisaw was named First Team All-ACC on the offensive line, and Divine Deablo was named First Team at safety.
Running back Khalil Herbert and Defensive Tackle Jarrod Hewitt were both on the Third Team, though Herbert did make the second-team as an All-Purpoose Player.
The senior led the nation with 1,791 all-purpose yards this season.
The Hokies had five players named Honorable Mention All-ACC: G Lecitus Smith, C Brock Hoffman, DE Amare Barno, K Brian Johnson and DB Chamarri Conner.
