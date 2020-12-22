Hold on to your hats !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a weak cold front advances across our area, clearing skies, comfortable temperatures, and steady breezes will move across our area. Meanwhile, a much stronger front is moving across the nation. Heavy rain and gusty will be the main features associated with this system for Thursday. behind the temperatures will struggle to reach the 30s on Christmas Day. Conditions will become more seasonal by Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: around 30
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Periods of rain , heavy at times & gusty wind, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.