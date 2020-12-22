Hold on to your hats !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a weak cold front advances across our area, clearing skies, comfortable temperatures, and steady breezes will move across our area. Meanwhile, a much stronger front is moving across the nation. Heavy rain and gusty will be the main features associated with this system for Thursday. behind the temperatures will struggle to reach the 30s on Christmas Day. Conditions will become more seasonal by Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !