Hold on to your hats !

Sunny & seasonal

By David Rogers | December 22, 2020 at 7:31 AM EST - Updated December 22 at 7:31 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a weak cold front advances across our area, clearing skies, comfortable temperatures, and steady breezes will move across our area. Meanwhile, a much stronger front is moving across the nation. Heavy rain and gusty will be the main features associated with this system for Thursday. behind the temperatures will struggle to reach the 30s on Christmas Day. Conditions will become more seasonal by Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Periods of rain , heavy at times & gusty wind, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

