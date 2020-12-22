Harrisonburg student collecting donated school supplies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High School junior Maya Waid is asking the community to donate school supplies for students.
“It’s hard being in a virtual setting, and I can’t even begin to fathom what it would be like to be a younger student who is just trying to grasp that concept of school and what it means to be a student and having to do that in a virtual setting,” Waid said.
Virtual students in Harrisonburg have been coming to the schools every four-and-a-half weeks to get more supplies this year.
The donations collected will go to students at Keister Elementary School and Smithland Elementary School in Harrisonburg.
“Maya emailed us and we were very excited to get on board because the need is definitely there for school supplies in a virtual setting,” Keister Elementary School Principal Mark Miller said.
“It doesn’t surprise me that one of Harrisonburg High School’s students reached out to us because I’m starting my 10th year in Harrisonburg City Schools, and that’s just who we are as a school division,” Smithland Elementary School Principal Janis Churchill said.
More than $350 has been raised in a little over a week, and Maya hopes to eventually reach more students.
“There is talk of maybe doing something in the future to also help support other elementary schools, and even middle school and high schools because that need does carry up all the way through the chain,” Waid said.
An Amazon “wish list” was created of all of the items needed. Once school is back in session, there will be drop boxes at the elementary schools to put donations.
If you wish to donate, you can find that wishlist here.
The drive runs until February 10, 2021.
