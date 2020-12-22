Chesterfield fire station remains operational following kitchen fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield fire station remains fully operational following a kitchen fire on Monday.
While crews at Fire Station 20 were preparing their meals, officials said they received a call for service in their district.
“While firefighters were away from the station, a fire occurred on the stove in the kitchen. The fire suppression system immediately activated as designed and extinguished the fire,” officials said.
There was not any disruption to service due to the fire.
The Fire Marshal is investigating.
