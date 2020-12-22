Charlottesville restaurants offering catering for the Christmas holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several Charlottesville restaurants and bakeries are serving customers with large catering orders during the Christmas holidays.
The Boar’s Head Inn, Bizou, The Whiskey Jar and many more are serving guests with pickups for orders as late as Christmas Eve.
Shadwell’s Restaurant near Pantops, who offered Christmas catering for the first time this year, says business has been booming.
“This is actually our first year doing Christmas catering, and the feedback on it has been amazing,” Phil Skipp, the executive chef at Shadwell’s, said. “Our guests’ experience, just dealing with the guests, has been a pleasure, and they are super excited to be able to order from us especially on Christmas Eve.”
The cutoff for Christmas catering at Shadwell’s was on Monday, but they will be open and seating guests until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
A running list of Charlottesville catering options was posted by a user on Reddit, but it is not extensive. If you’re looking for holiday catering or a place to enjoy a holiday meal, call ahead.
