Charlottesville Circuit Court awarded LEED Gold certification

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Charlottesville Circuit Court building has recently been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification.
There are four levels of LEED Certification: certified, silver, gold, and platinum.
The project achieved LEED Gold by minimizing landfilled waste during construction and integrated sustainable materials. Also, the building optimizes energy performance, like auto-shutoff lights and water-saving measures.
The building is projected to achieve energy cost savings of almost 35%.
The project includes a new courtroom, holding cells, renovated offices, a new elevator, and other ADA upgrades. These renovation, as well as the roughly 9,000-foot addition, is the first significant improvements that have been made to the building since it was constructed back in 1962.
“In 2008 the city passed an internal green buildings policy and since that time for every large project or major renovation there’s been the commitment to pursue LEED certification,” Charlottesville Environmental Sustainability and Facilities Development Manager Kristel Riddervold said.
This is the seventh LEED certified project completed by Charlottesville.
