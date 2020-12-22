Cardboard cutouts fill John Paul Jones Arena

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fan capacity at John Paul Jones Arena is limited during the basketball season, but there’s still a contingent of fans making their presence known inside the arena, via cardboard.
The University of Virginia Athletic Department has sold over 1,200 cardboard cutouts of fans. Almost the entire lower bowl has been filled with the silent spectators. These cutouts are still available for sale.
Todd Goodale with UVA Athletics says often times these cut-outs tell their own stories.
“We’ve got a lot of great pets,” Goodale said. “We even have a horse that’s decorated in Virginia gear and quite frankly a lot of cool stories. Several people have done them in honor of Virginia fans that passed away recently as kind of a way to have their presence.”
Goodale says that all of the money from these cutouts go to supporting the student-athletes.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.