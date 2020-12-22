Calm Before Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The wind will relax overnight. Temperatures drop below freezing by dawn under a clear sky. We have a calm and dry day ahead for Wednesday. Temperatures a a little above average for this time of year.
Tracking the progress of a dynamic storm system now developing over the northern Rockies. It will further develop and sweep east over our region on Christmas Eve, Thursday. Rain, heavy at times, along with gusty winds and even thunder possible later in the day and evening. More than an inch of rain is projected. The may cause local high water. Temperatures will be milder. But for only a brief time.
An arctic cold front will cause temperatures to crash overnight into Christmas morning. Many areas will fall to below freezing during the day Christmas. The rain may end as some flurries. Overall nothing significant and no white Christmas for central Virginia this year. Snow is likely over the Ohio Valley and the Appalachians.
Dry and chilly for the last weekend of 2020.
Tuesday night: Mainly clear, calmer wind and colder. Lows in the 20s to 30 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Christmas Eve, Thursday: Rain developing, along with gusty winds. Highs in the 50s to 60 degrees. Sharply colder overnight into Christmas morning. Rain may end as a snow shower pre-dawn over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. Maybe some flurries for central VA.
Christmas Day, Friday: Blustery, drier and much colder. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Wind chills even lower. Lows in the 10s.
Saturday: Sunshine, blue sky. Highs in the 30s. Lows 20s.
Sunday: Mainly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 40s. Lows 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Highs in mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.