Southwood redevelopment’s first park will honor UVA men’s basketball program, Tony Bennett

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the heart of the Southwood redevelopment, a new park will pay tribute to the UVA’s men’s basketball program.
The park at the very center of the new development’s first neighborhood will be called Five Pillars Park. The central green space is named after Coach Tony Bennett’s core philosophies in building the program: humility, passion, unity, servanthood, and thankfulness.
In a meeting with Southwood Community members, Bennett said he sees those pillars in the new neighborhood already.
“That’s what I marvel about the video I saw of your community, and what Habitat for Humanity is doing, what you guys are doing,” Bennett explained. “Together, you’re taking something, you’re building something, you’re engineering it to go far, and it’s a principal that works.”
Construction work on the first redeveloped section begins in January 2021.
