Send message of thanks to healthcare workers in Charlottesville and beyond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Front line workers have been going the distance for everyone, and now there’s a simple and easy way to say thank you.
Easy Event Planning CEO Kathleen Kilmer started HonorandThank.com back in April to recognize her three sisters who have been on the front lines since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in New York and Boston.
“I want as many healthcare professionals to know about this as possible so that when they’re having a moment that is just so low and in a moment of crisis they can go to that page and they can see how much people care,” Kilmer said.
The website allows people to send messages of gratitude to front line workers across the country in the matter of minutes.
“It’s on us as Americans who are sitting comfortably in our homes, who are not putting ourselves in this type of risk to simply say, ‘thank you,’ and in two minutes everyone can do that,” Kilmer said.
The website is comprised of more than 30,000 hospitals and nursing homes combined.
“People can send a message to one healthcare facility, all of them in their area, or across the entire United States,” Kilmer said.
University of Virginia student Xiaotian Yu interns for HonorandThank.com, and says thanking these healthcare workers for months and years to come is critical.
“I want more people like me to know this idea and to give more help and support,” Yu said.
If you’re interested in volunteering or you want to send a message, you can visit their website HonorandThank.com to get started.
