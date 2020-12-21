Partly sunny & pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The fog has lifted, and high pressure is delivering pleasant conditions Today. Temperatures are expected to rise a little above normal. meanwhile, a clipper like system will advance through our are Tonight. An isolated rain & snow shower is possible. Most of the week will be pleasant. By Thursday, heavy rain will move in , possibly ending as snow showers. Have great & safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, & nice, High: low 50s
Tonight: mostly cloudy, isolated rain/snow shower, Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, soaking rain, ending as snow showers, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: upper teens
Saturday: mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
