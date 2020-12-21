Orange County homes participate in 4th annual “Tacky Lights Tour”

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Houses in Orange county are getting in the holiday spirit as part of the 4th annual “Tacky Lights Tour”.
The tour was originally started to help spread joy through the time-honored art of exterior illumination.
Tour organizers say they hope to be a bright spot for families in this decidedly difficult year.
The Orange Tacky Lights Tour is running now through December 31 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. More information can be found here, along with a full map of the tour.
