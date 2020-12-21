No. 16 UVA men’s basketball returns to action against William & Mary on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia and Virginia Tech men’s basketball teams are both ranked in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday.
The Cavaliers have moved up one spot, to #16, while the Hokies have moved back into the poll at #24.
UVA has risen in the last two polls, despite not playing any games.
The Wahoos have not been on the court since December 9th, when they had to “pause” all basketball activities due to COVID-19 issues in the program.
Virginia was finally able to resume practice this past Saturday, and they will host William & Mary in their first game back on Tuesday.
UVA has won 11-consecutive games against the Tribe, and 26 of the last 28.
William & Mary hasn’t won a game in Charlottesville since 1977.
The Wahoos (3-1) and Tribe (2-2) will tip-off on Tuesday at two o’clock at John Paul Jones Arena.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.