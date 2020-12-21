Nine 4th & 5th Year players returning to UVA Football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will have nine 4th and 5th Year players returning next season, who are taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all student-athletes, due to COVID-19.
DE Mandy Alonso, DE Adeeb Atariwa, FS Joey Blount, OLB Elliott Brown, CB De’Vante Cross, OG Chris Glaser, CB Nick Grant, WR Ra’Shaun Henry, and OT Ryan Nelson would have otherwise exhausted their eligibility, but they will all be back.
Charles Snowden, Zane Zandier, and Terrell Jana are among those who will not.
The Cavaliers will have seventeen 4th and 5th Year players on the roster next season.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.