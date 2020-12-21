New Charlottesville coffee shop doing well despite opening during the pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many restaurants have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic, but a coffee shop that just opened in Charlottesville says it’s doing pretty well.
Royalty Coffee Shop, a new business from the Royalty Eats family opened at the Cherry Avenue Shopping Center just a weeks ago. Despite the pandemic delaying its opening, owner Nakesha White says she had faith in the community to help the shop open smoothly.
“Things don’t happen overnight, you just have to be patient and let it happen. I’m just glad that I do have support from the community, because without them there would not be a Royalty Coffee,” White said.
She said the coffee shop is doing take-out to keep customers safe. The shop will eventually start doing a delivery service.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.