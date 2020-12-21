Monday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The William Monroe boys basketball team defeated visiting Culpeper County 55-35 in its season opener on Monday night in Stanardsville.
Monday was the first day since March teams in the VHSL were allowed to hold sporting events.
Senior Logan Barbour sank two free throws early in the contest, to reach the 1,000 point plateau for his career.
Franklin Lindsay scored 15 points for the Dragons, and Tucker Shifflett added 11.
The Fluvanna County boys won 89-64 at Goochland in their first game of the season.
