Illinois woman finds apparent COVID test from Va. in Kohl’s package

“Richmond and Henrico Health Districts received notification that a woman in East Moline, Illinois received a COVID-19 test specimen belonging to a Richmond-area patient shipped to her. The COVID-19 test in question was not administered by Richmond and Henrico Health Districts; the test was administered by a private provider and results were never received by the Virginia Department of Health. The situation is unexpected and perplexing. We take the protection of our citizens’ private information and mishandling of medical specimens seriously. We are working with the provider, Rock Island County Health Department, and Virginia Department of Health to investigate the situation and find where the incident occurred to report to the appropriate authorities.”