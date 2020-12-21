Illinois woman finds apparent COVID test from Va. in Kohl’s package

CHICAGO (AP/WWBT) - An Illinois woman who ordered a department store gift for her grandmother also got a surprise when the package arrived: someone’s apparent COVID-19 test specimen.
The Quad City Times reports that Andrea Ellis found the test in a biohazard bag when she opened a padded envelope containing garden flags from Kohl’s.
There was also identifying information of a person from Virginia.
Rock Island County health officials have picked up the bag and are determining their next steps.
Kohl’s says it is aware of this “very unusual and inexplicable” situation and is investigating the package, which it says was sent by a third-party vendor.
The Virginia Department of Health released the following statement:
“Richmond and Henrico Health Districts received notification that a woman in East Moline, Illinois received a COVID-19 test specimen belonging to a Richmond-area patient shipped to her. The COVID-19 test in question was not administered by Richmond and Henrico Health Districts; the test was administered by a private provider and results were never received by the Virginia Department of Health. The situation is unexpected and perplexing. We take the protection of our citizens’ private information and mishandling of medical specimens seriously. We are working with the provider, Rock Island County Health Department, and Virginia Department of Health to investigate the situation and find where the incident occurred to report to the appropriate authorities.”
