A foggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As an area of low pressure moves away, eventually clouds & fog are expected to lift. Afternoon sunshine & a southerly flow will boost temperatures into the 50s. Much of the week is expected to be a little above normal. A clipper like system will track nearby, giving us a chance for an isolated rain or snow shower Tonight. Our next big system will bring rain (1.5″), and end as snow showers Thursday night into Christmas morning. Have a great & safe day