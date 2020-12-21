Congressman Cline holds telephone town hall about COVID-19

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 was the focus of a virtual town hall hosted by Virginia’s 6th District Congressman Ben Cline Monday night.
“COVID has, as I’ve said, it has wreaked havoc across our nation and across the globe both causing an economic crisis and a healthcare crisis,” said Cline.
The Health Director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, Dr. Laura Kornegay, joined Cline for his telephone town hall.
Callers asked all kinds of questions about how to get the vaccine and if people should still be wearing masks.
“This is gonna be the beginning of our journey toward the end of the pandemic,” said Kornegay referring to vaccinations.
They discussed the increase in cases straining hospitals. “Our health systems have been meeting the challenge of these increased cases even with the decreased staffing,” stated Kornegay.
And whether or not kids should be in school.
“Classrooms seem to be generally safe places for kids to be,” stated Kornegay. “And we don’t see large transmission of COVID within the classroom setting.”
Kornegay says with a vaccine in sight this is really the time to hunker down and follow the CDC’s warning. “This Christmas just being small at-home celebrations with the folks who live under your roof.”
This was Congressman Cline’s 7th telephone townhall during the pandemic. He says it’s important to take what he hears from constituents back to Washington.
