Charlottesville nonprofit receives $50,000 grant from Bank of America to help formerly incarcerated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Charlottesville nonprofit just received a $50,000 grant from the Bank of America to continue its efforts helping formerly incarcerated people rebuild their lives.
The Fountain Fund just received the grant as part of Bank of America’s Neighborhood Champion grant award.
“This is our second neighborhood champion, the Fountain Fund. We’re very excited about the work that they’re doing,” Carolyn Rainey, with Bank of America, said.
While the nonprofit has already helped many formerly incarcerated people, who it calls client partners, the grant will help it launch a new peer partner program.
“Where we will identify five client partners that have been with us for a while and we’ll pay them a stipend to get paired with new client partners. The hope is that really helps each client partner to achieve their goals more readily,” Fountain Fund Executive Director Erika Viccellio said.
The Fountain Fund says the mission of the new program is to empower client partners to pursue their dreams and expand their impact in the community.
