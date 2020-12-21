Blustery Winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds are increasing as a weak and fast moving weather system passes overhead tonight. Only a brief shower chance this evening. Most areas look dry. Clouds begin to clear overnight. Snow stays west over the mountains of West Virginia overnight into Tuesday. There should be some breaks in the clouds to see the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn through about 7 PM.
Brisk sunshine on Tuesday with a gusty northwest wind.
Calmer and dry through Wednesday night.
Tracking a stronger storm system due into town Christmas Eve, Thursday. A soaking rain, gusty winds and even a thunderstorm possible later in the day and evening. Many areas will pick up more than an inch of rainfall.
It will turn sharply colder overnight Thursday into Christmas Day, Friday! The rain may end as a snow shower over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. Maybe some flurries for central Virginia. Overall it’ll be turning colder and drier through the day with breaks of sun. Temperatures will be falling through the 30s and 20s! A white Christmas is most likely over the Allegheny Mountains to the west.
The last weekend of 2020 looks dry and chilly.
Perhaps some more rain showers next Monday.
Monday night: Evening clouds, passing sprinkle or shower. Most places remain dry. Clearing overnight. Lows in the 30s to 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with blustery northwest winds. Highs in the low to mid 40s to the Valley and lower 50s over central Virginia.
Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Increasing clouds Wednesday night. Lows upper 30s.
Christmas Eve: Rain and wind arrives through the evening. Highs in the 50s. Turning colder Thursday overnight.
Christmas Day: Clouds and sun. Temperatures falling through the 30s and 20s. Lows in the 10s to lower 20s by Saturday morning.
Saturday: Chilly sunshine. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows near 30.
Monday: Increasing clouds with a rain shower chance. Highs in the 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.