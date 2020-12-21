’Be Vigilant for the Valley’ initiative looks to slow community spread of COVID-19

Something fun that has recently come of the initiative is the Protect Your Community mask contest. Toni-Holsinger says students at all city and county schools were given the opportunity to design a mask for their classmates. After review by the community leaders, six designs will be chosen as winners. From each school system, there will be one winner for elementary school, middle school, and high school. Then, the chosen design will be printed on masks and given to the winner and their classmates.