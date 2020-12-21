ACPS School Board legislative agenda asks for increased teacher funding, mental health support

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It happens every year: ACPS leaders appealing directly to central Virginia’s legislators before the new year’s session begins. However, this year that annual meeting is more important than ever before.
Preparing for 2021 and the road to recovery from the pandemic, Albemarle County Public Schools is looking to solve some issues both old and new. One, for example, that has only gotten deeper during virtual learning: concerns over students’ mental health.
“We want to increase funds for counseling, and also for behavioral assistance in our schools, so that we can sort of hit off some of those problems,” ACPS School Board Chair Graham Paige said. “If we have more counselors, then we would be able to address the students need.”
That issue is already finding support.
“At the very time that the need is higher, you’re also seeing the ability for a school counselor to just see the kid in the hallway, talk to the teacher who says, ‘Johnny really seems to be having trouble these days,’” 58th District Delegate Rob Bell said. He’s not the only one already calling for more assistance there.
“We still need guidance counselors who help kids find their way off to college and careers, but we also need people who are trained in the serious work of providing therapy for students who have more complicated health considerations,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson explained.
Teacher pay is another hot-button issue, as Virginia struggles to stay competitive in attracting new educational talent.
“We want the legislators to reinstate or to restore the 4% biennial raise that had been in the original budget that was laid out on cut.” Paige said. “Right now, I think we are rated roughly around number 33. Within the state, we could afford to do a whole lot better than that.”
That’s something educators know is an issue, as the equity gap in area schools only keeps widening.
“Virginia is dead last in the country for competitive teacher pay,” Hudson said. “When you compare the salaries we have to the cost of living in Virginia, especially in communities like Albemarle and Charlottesville, we’re just not up to snuff.”
The pay issue might come down to the final budget impacts of COVID-19.
“The good news is it is not we’re not gonna see the same level of shortfalls you’ve seen in some other places,” Del. Bell said. “(but) Budgeting is always a challenge”
The 2021 short session of Virginia’s General Assembly convenes on January 13.
