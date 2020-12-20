Three Weather Makers. One Very Strong.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watching the progress of a weak weather maker passing by to our south. This system will give the region a brief snow, sleet and or rain shower later this morning into the midday hour. High temperatures will be well above freezing. Little to no impact to travel.
A little patchy fog possible overnight into early Monday.
Dry on Monday. Not as chilly during the afternoon. A fast moving clipper type system will arrive from the Ohio Valley Monday night with mainly a brief sprinkle, flurry, passing rain and snow shower risk. There should be enough breaks in the clouds to see the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in the southwest sky Monday night.
Continued dry Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures a little above average.
A strong storm system will arrive on Christmas Eve. with rain, wind and even a thunderstorm is possible Thursday night.
Windy and turning sharply colder for Christmas Day. The rain may end as a few flurries and snow showers.
Much colder Friday night. The chillier weather will linger into the last weekend of 2020.
Sunday: A passing snow/sleet and or rain shower possible. Mainly through about noon. Mostly cloudy with perhaps a few breaks of sun later this afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday night: Clouds and starshine. A brief flurry or sprinkle possible. Lows low to mid 30s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s Tuesday night and upper 30s Wednesday night.
Christmas Eve. Day, Thursday: Rain developing. A thunderstorm with gusty winds possible Thursday night. Highs near 60. Lows in the 40s.
Christmas Day, Friday: Rain may end as flurries or snow showers. It all depends how fast colder air and meet up with the leftover rain. Keep checking back for updates. Temperatures falling through the 30s and 20s. Some 10s by Saturday morning.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs 30s to 40 degrees.
