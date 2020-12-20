Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital becoming ‘Age Friendly Health System’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Although you may not be able to see many physical changes around Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, a new approach to treating the elderly, is coming to the hospital. The hospital is in the process of transitioning to being an “Age Friendly Health System.”
“We always put patient care at the forefront and this initiative was really going to help us ensure that the care for the elderly, is the best that it could be,” Senior Service Program Coordinator Jessica Cooper said. “It’s an evidence base set of interventions that focus around the four ‘M’s,’ and that includes what matters to the patient: medication, mentation, and mobility.”
It’s a new initiative that puts more focus on what matters to each patient.
“We want to know and align the care with each of the older adults specific health outcomes and goals so we want to ask them specifically ‘what matters the most to you while you’re here in the hospital,’ and then based off of that we structure their care plan while they’re here in the hospital to make sure that we can address those goals for them,” Cooper explained.
Although only in the early steps of the transition, Sentara Martha Jefferson is working with other hospitals to ease into the change.
“The age friendly health system does community groups to help get the initiative started, and this is the second cohort that started this year and so we decided to join that,” she said.
As part of the group, health systems from all over the country work together through webinars and monthly meetings, aimed at helping the transition.
“We’re really working on getting the structure together and then pushing that out after the first quarter of 2021,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.