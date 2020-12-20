Matt Lewis scores 29; JMU tops Alice Lloyd College 98-55

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison senior Matt Lewis nearly outscored the opposition in the 1st half, and the Dukes rolled past Alice Lloyd College 98-55 on Sunday.
Lewis had 20 points by halftime, in a game JMU led 42-22.
The senior finished with 29 points in 25 minutes of action.
The point total marks the 10th time Lewis has scored more than 25 points in a game in his career, and he’s made at least one three-pointer in 42 consecutive games, which is the fourth-longest active streak in the nation.
JMU was playing its second game of the weekend, as the Dukes lost 73-64 at East Carolina on Saturday.
James Madison (3-2) will be back in action against VCU on Tuesday at 4 pm in Richmond.
